Orange County Animal Services giving away free pet food next Wednesday

Orange County Animal Services will make nearly five tons of free pet food available to everyone next Wednesday.

Organizers say the pet food drive is to help pet owners financially impacted by COVID-19.

The giveaway will be located at the South Econ Recreation Center, at 3850 S. Econolockhatchee Trail, on Wednesday, starting at noon.

Officials say it will be a drive-thru setup in order to minimize contact.

People will be able to select up to two bags or cases of food on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A news release said:

"Coincidentally, April 28 is also National Superhero Day, which we think is quite apt for our third major food giveaway event because pet owners truly are superheroes in the eyes of their animals," said Diane Summers, manager for Orange County Animal Services. "We want to provide means to keep animals in their homes, to mitigate any chance they’d be surrendered to our shelter and making this food available to those in need is one way we accomplish that goal."

Organizers said in the news release that "Hill’s Science Diet donated 10 pallets of dog and cat food to Orange County Animal Services for the event, with an estimated value of more than $44,000."

To learn more, visit the event's Facebook page.