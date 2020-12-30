Orange County strike teams report 9 COVID citations for businesses

Dropping in by request, the Orange County strike team visited a handful of establishments to offer their professional advice for keeping COVID compliant.

County officials said the two problems they run into most during their inspections are lack of sanitizer and signs requiring face masks.

Since early December when Orange County announced they would impose fines on businesses that failed to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols, the strike team has issued nine citations and 41 warnings.

The businesses cited include In & Out, Country House restaurant, Napoli Pizza & Sub Inc., Hong Fu restaurant, USA Smoke Shop, Universal Hyundai, Celine restaurant, The Social, and Maryland Fried Chicken. Those businesses are facing fines starting at $300. Officials said they have the right to contest them in court.

RELATED: County-by-county: COVID-19 vaccine distribution for those 65 and older in Central Florida

"Ninety-eight percent of the businesses out there are complying with a lot of these requirements," said Tin Boldig, the deputy director for planning, environmental, and development services.

Advertisement

Out of the more than 6,000 businesses the strike team has visited since July, it’s the repeat offenders that keep them busy. Nearly 300 businesses have required repeat visits of three to seven times for failure to comply. Those include restaurants, bars, retail stores, personal services, gas stations, gyms, and car dealerships.

"That two percent is the one that we continue to want to keep encouraging to comply with the guidelines," Boldig said.

County officials said they’re hoping the majority of businesses will continue to comply into the New Year.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.