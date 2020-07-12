Orange CARES assistance to reopen Monday morning, may be last time portal opens

article

Orange County says it’s reopening Orange CARES funding for residents Monday at 8 a.m.

Applicants may be eligible for $1,000 to help pay their bills during the pandemic.

“We will be accepting 10,000 applications for individuals and families at this time,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings during a news conference Friday.

Jen Vargas applied more than a month ago.

“I took over the mortgage. I lost my mom last year to Stage 4 breast cancer. I have all of the bills put on my shoulders and the mortgage is a really big one. When you’re not working your regular schedule or any schedule, it hurts. It really hurts,” she said.

While Vargas received a confirmation email she hasn’t heard anything else.

“I had seen on Twitter that other people were waiting that applied,” she said.

Other people are in the same boat.

The county cleared up some confusion for people asking what to do next on social media ahead of Monday’s reopening.

Officials posted to Facebook:

“If you have a confirmation number and have not received any e-mail correspondence back before July 13, do not re-apply. If you re-apply, that will count as a duplication in your application and will disqualify you from funding. If you have gotten correspondence back and the team needs documentation from you, you can re-apply July 13 at 8 a.m.”

“I’m just going to hang tight and wait for 311,” Vargas said.

The county says while not everyone has been notified yet, out of 28,000 completed applications, 21,000 have been approved.

“I want to caution everyone this may be the last time we reopen the portal due to the overwhelming response we have received to date,” Demings said.

For more information about eligibility and documents needed to apply, CLICK HERE.