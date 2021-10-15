Orange, Brevard school boards respond to state's mask mandate rules

article

Two Central Florida school districts beat the deadline responding to the threat of the state cutting funding. It's all because of their face mask mandates.

Both Orange and Brevard counties have no parental option for students to opt-out. The state has threatened withholding school board salaries if districts do not drop the mask mandates.

Orange and Brevard were sent letters earlier this week saying they had 48 hours to change their policy to meet state rules. But they’re fighting back.

Both school districts responded to the state’s request, but in an email to FOX 35, a spokesperson for Orange County Schools says it did not result in any change to their mask requirement.

Right now Orange County has a universal mask mandate in place.

Brevard County says it will not offer a parental opt-out until COVID cases drop to a certain level.

