OPD says their IRIS camera surveillance system helped nab carjacking suspects

Detectives with the Orlando Police Department say two carjacking suspects were taken into custody thanks to the IRIS camera surveillance system.

The men are accused of armed kidnapping and carjacking that went down at Colonial Drive and Westmoreland Drive on Wednesday.

DeAngelo Stephenson, 29, made his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Officers said Stephenson and Trave Billings, 29, forced a man into a car at gunpoint and they were able to see it all unfold from an Iris camera.

"This crime was captured on an Iris camera and observed as it was occurring by a law enforcement officer," the judge said.

Police said as Billings sped off with a gun, he tried to carjack a woman in another shopping center; however, officers responded to the scene and he was shot. Then, they said they caught Stephenson with the victim in the other vehicle.

Residents near where the alleged crimes took place said they are relieved there are Iris cameras in the area.

"It does help with the accidents and things like that," said one man.

Advertisement

Another man said the area is a high-crime area and the cameras could be useful.

"If Orange County feels it’s a necessity, then I understand that. It has its pros and cons. It could be good in some areas and bad in others," he said.

Police said the victim knew the suspect from a previous drug deal. Billings remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



