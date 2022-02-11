Man accused of attacking Orlando police officer has long criminal history

An Orlando police officer who was working a crossing guard detail was the victim of an unprovoked attack, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The incident is said to have happened around 4:20 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of N. John Young Parkway and W. Harwood Street.

Investigators later identified the suspect in the incident as James Mossetty.

According to the OPD, Mossetty has a long criminal history and detectives wonder whether he was mentally fit to be out on the streets. They said he came up to an officer’s cruiser and started beating on the vehicle, leading to his arrest.

The officer fired his taser and pepper-sprayed Mossetty, but they said it had no effect. Eventually, another officer tackled Mossetty, and they handcuffed him as he struggled.

"What we know for a fact is that he is a violent individual who is not afraid to fight the police, especially when he's outnumbered," said Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Chief Rolon said the officer was checked out at the hospital and is now doing fine.

Rolon said Mossetty has had nine felony arrests, including battering an Orange County deputy. He said Mossetty may need professional mental help.

"Once they're out on the street, without access to medication or regular care, I think it makes matters worse."

