OnePULSE Foundation looking for suspect who vandalized memorial

The OnePULSE Foundation is looking for a person who vandalized the memorial outside the former club.

The organization posted surveillance video on Facebook of the memorial from Oct. 12.

In the post, officials said at around 8:30 p.m., a person in a wheelchair rolled up to a section of the memorial and set it on fire.

The post said, in part, "Three Angel banners were burned along with other items within the affected area..."

Watch from mintue 2:30 to see the suspect enter the area and set the fire.

The OnePULSE Foundation is asking for anyone who might have any information about the suspect to call the Orlando Police Department information line at 407-246-2470 and reference case number 2021-003-693-96.