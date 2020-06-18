One year ago: President Trump launched his 2020 re-election bid in Orlando

All eyes were on Orlando, Florida one year ago on June 18, 2019 as President Donald Trump spoke before thousands at the Amway Center to kick off his 2020 re-election bid.

Trump warmed up the crowd with some of his usual attacks on the news media, political opponents and Washington insiders. He complained that he had been "under assault from the very first day" of his presidency by a "fake news media" and "illegal witch hunt" that had tried to keep him and his supporters down.

He also painted a disturbing picture of what life would look like if he loses in 2020, telling the crowd that Democrats "want to destroy you and they want to destroy our country as we know it." The apocalyptic language and finger-pointing made clear that Trump's 2020 campaign will probably look a whole lot like his 2016 run.

Still, thousands of his adoring fans roared when he said, “I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term for President of the United States.”

Trump will face off against former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the White House.

Biden and Trump were formally declared the winners of their parties’ March 17 presidential primary elections in Florida.

Of the 1.739 million votes cast by Democrats for 16 candidates, Biden received more than 1.1 million, nearly 62 percent. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who received nearly 400,000 votes, was second with about 23 percent.

Trump, who in the past year has relocated his primary residence from New York to Palm Beach County, received just under 94 percent of the nearly 1.24 million votes cast by Republicans.

Next week, the president will head to Tulsa, Oklahoma for his first rally in months since the coronavirus pandemic. The event will be held on June 20 at the BOX Center. Trump said that he’s planning more events in Florida, Texas and Arizona as well.