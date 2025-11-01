One killed in deadly crash on I-4 near World Center Drive, troopers say

article

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Monday morning that involved two vehicles on eastbound I-4 near World Center Drive.

Troopers responded to the incident at 3:06 a.m.

According to officials, the victim was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and was traveling eastbound approaching mile marker 67. For reasons still under investigation, the driver lost control of the vehicle, ran off the roadway to the left, and struck the guardrail.

Reports suggest that the Hyundai then re-entered the eastbound lanes in the path of a 2015 Kia Sedona. The vehicles collided, resulting in the death of the Hyundai driver, an adult male. His identity is pending confirmation by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the Kia Sedona was transported to Dr. Phillips Hospital with minor injuries.

FHP officials say the crash remains under investigation, and further details will be released as they become available.