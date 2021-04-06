FEMA vaccine site at Valencia College receives additional Johnson & Johnson doses

article

The FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College got an additional 2,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, bringing the total to 5,000 doses available at the site.

The FEMA vaccination site at Valencia College plans to administer at least 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. Many people who got the vaccine say they're happy to have a one-and-done shot, as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one dose.

"It’s nice to only have to come out here one time," said Amanda Young, who received the vaccine Tuesday.

Jonathan Murphy, a 20-year-old student at Valencia College, got the shot with his father Tuesday. He hopes as more people get vaccinated, the traditional college experience will return.

"I’m hoping by next fall we can have in-person classes again, so we can learn in a way we’re more comfortable with," Murphy said.

The state opened the vaccine eligibility requirement to 18 and older and 16 and older for Pfizer on Monday. However, some elderly residents are still coming to get the vaccine, as they feel more comfortable doing so.

Advertisement

Theo Manuel and his 86-yer-old mother, Parlee Graham, got vaccinated at Valencia College on Tuesday after seeing other family members get the shot.

"I got old now and I don’t get around like I used to, but I do want this shot," Graham said. "Everybody needs it and I need it too."