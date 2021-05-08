Florida police respond to Aventura Mall after reports of shooting

Police responded to reports of gunfire at Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida, on Saturday afternoon, according to local news reports.

Footage captured by Naty Denegri shows people running outside the mall on Saturday.

In another video posted to Twitter, a woman in the background can be heard saying she heard gunshots.

"I heard gunshots and I was like forget about it," she said.

Derek Smart posted a video of customers huddling in a store.

"I was in the mall (my office is 5 mins away) when this shooting occurred a few stores over. Heard the shot, training kicked in - herded everyone, dove for cover behind cabinets. On the floor behind cover when I made this video. Pure chaos."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates.