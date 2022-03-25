Olde English Bulldog puppy stolen from backyard in Marion County: deputies

Deputies say an Olde English Bulldog puppy was stolen from the backyard of a Marion County home and it was all caught on camera.

On March 15, deputies say video shows someone entering the backyard of the home on SE 135th Avenue and stole the dog.

"The victim advised she noticed the suspect on surveillance footage chasing her dogs around the backyard. When she checked outside, the suspect was gone and her bulldog was missing," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

Detectives are asking for help to identify the thief and to locate the 6-month-old puppy. The pet is valued at $3,500.

Anyone with information is asked to call 352-732-9111. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP. You may be eligible for cash reward.

