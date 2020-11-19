Old Town announces drive-in Christmas movie event

article

Old Town will hold a drive-in Christmas event this holiday season.

They said that guests of all ages can attend the social distanced event. Parking is $10 per vehicle and includes all seated passengers. Guests are encouraged to purchase snacks, popcorn, and drinks before the movie.

The holiday movie line-up includes:

November 29: Elf

December 6: Christmas Vacation

December 20: Gremlins

“Our drive-in movies have become a fun experience for families looking for a unique and nostalgic experience they can all enjoy together,” says Thearon Scurlock, Old Town’s Vice President and General Manager. “It only made sense to continue hosting drive-in movies for the holiday season as we continue to offer exciting events and entertainment for all ages while providing a safe environment for everyone.”

Event parking opens at 5 p.m. and is first-come, first-service. The movies begin at dusk.

To purchase tickets to attend, visit www.myoldtownusa.com.

