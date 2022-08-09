Old Spanish Sugar Mill to close next month in De Leon Springs

The Old Spanish Sugar Mill at De Leon Springs State Park is closing its doors after 61 years in business.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the owners explained the state has decided not to renew their contract and will move forward with another concession at the park.

"We have been blessed to serve as a Central Florida staple since 1961," the restaurant wrote. "We sincerely thank you for making us your ‘go-to’ for when you’ve got company or a chocolate chip pancake craving. Thank you again for sharing those memories with us. The Sugar Mill was without a doubt the coolest breakfast restaurant in America."

The breakfast and brunch restaurant is well-known for its unique set-up allowing customers to make their own pancakes right at their table. Many fans of the restaurant went on social media to voice their frustrations.

"This truly, truly breaks my heart. This place will truly be missed."

"This is an epic tragedy! The Sugar Mill ‘pancake house’ is a central Florida staple and part of our heritage," another person wrote.

A Change.org petition has been started for the restaurant. Their last day of business will be September 12.