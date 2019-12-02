Ohio zoo welcomes polar bear cub born on Thanksgiving Day

article

An Ohio zoo has released photos and video of a polar bear cub born on Thanksgiving Day.

The cub was observed being born at 12:43 a.m. Thursday from mounted cameras, the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium announced.

"The #Columbus Zoo is #thankful to welcome a new polar bear cub born on Thanksgiving Day at 12:43a to mother Aurora and father, Lee!,” the zoo said on Twitter. “Aurora is being an attentive mom, and the Animal Care team has observed the cub nursing in the private den.”

MORE NEWS: This manatee searching for algae in Florida looks like it's giving kisses -- and our hearts our melting

MORE NEWS: Dog caught with whole Thanksgiving fowl in middle of road

The 13-year-old Aurora has mothered three other cubs, however, this is her first cub with 20-year-old Lee, Fox 8 Cleveland reported.

Advertisement

Lee arrived at the Columbus Zoo from Denver Zoo on November 7, 2018, a move urged by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, the station reported.

MORE NEWS: Click here to download the FOX 35 News app for the latest

The program is designed to maximize genetic diversity and increase the population sustainability of threatened and endangered species in human care, according to the station.

GET UPDATES ON THIS STORY FROM FOXNEWS.COM