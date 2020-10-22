Ohio sheriff offers to help celebrities leave U.S. if Trump is re-elected

article

An Ohio sheriff is offering to buy celebrities who want to leave the country if President Donald Trump is reelected a one-way ticket out of the U.S.

“It’s that time of election year again,” Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones posted on his office’s official Facebook account. “Celebrities threatening to leave the United States if the President is re-elected. This happened in 2016 and it is believed not one celebrity left then and it appears the same threats are being made this election year.”

Jones said he would “like to extend an invitation to put money towards a one-way ticket for any celebrity that would like to leave the country this time around if President Trump is re-elected.”

“These are mostly people who don’t like the police, don’t like first responders. I feel obligated to respond. Good for you. I hope you do leave, and if there is any way I could help, I would be willing to throw in $10 to a special fund to help get you a flight, or whatever it takes, to whatever country of your choice, and maybe you can make a better life in that country.”

Several celebrities, including Mötley Crüe's Tommy Lee and Bruce Springsteen have said they would leave the country if Trump wins reelection.

The sheriff went viral in September after warning people who “abuse police” that “you shoot at police, expect us to shoot back.”

"I won't tolerate it, period," Jones wrote. "You shoot at the police, expect us to shoot back."

He added, "I will not allow my deputies or any law enforcement officer in Butler County to take the abuse I have seen over the past several months."

The sheriff ended his post by saying, "If you come to this county expecting a free pass to harm one of my men or women in uniform keep in mind, nothing in life is free."

