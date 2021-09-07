Officials: Tractor-trailer tips over, catches on fire on Florida Turnpike

A tractor-trailer tipped over and then caught on fire on the Florida Turnpike near Yeehaw Junction, officials say.

Osceola County Fire Rescue said that the truck left the roadway, shutting down both southbound lanes.

They said that the cab became engulfed with flames but they were able to contain it.

