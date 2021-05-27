Officials: Man with AK-47 shoots 2 people, including teenager, at Eatonville hotel

Officials are searching for the gunman who they say got out of a car with an AK-47 and opened fire at an Eatonville hotel, wounding two people.

This happened Thursday morning at the Eatonville Hometown Suites on East Kennedy Blvd.

The two victims, including a teenager, were both taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, one as a trauma alert.

Officials say at least 20-25 shots were fired. Police are now searching for a silver Kia.

"At this time, we do have an eyewitness that just saw the male in the vehicle by himself when he exited the car and got back into the car and left the scene."

MORE NEWS: Police: 3 teens injured, suspects sought in Winter Garden neighborhood shooting

So far there is no clear motive. Officials say they do have a.person of interest in mind who is not in custody. They believe the adult victim was targeted.

Police say they will be reviewing security video in the area.

Check back for details.

Watch FOX 35 News for updates.