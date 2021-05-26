Police: Several people shot in front of Winter Garden home during argument

article

The Winter Garden Police Department is investigating after it says several people were shot in the front yard of a home on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the home at 1035 Horizon Street after getting a call about people being shot. Several were taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"There were reports of other subjects who were shot that were transported to other local hospitals by other individuals."

MORE NEWS: Deputies identify man shot, killed at Orlando apartment complex

Police say that during their investigation, they believe that there were several individuals in an argument at the home and that gunshots were fired.

Information on the victims and their injuries are not being released at this time.

Anyone who has information in reference to this case can contact Detective Dave Clarke at 407-656-3636 ext. 4092 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest updates.