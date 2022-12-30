Officials: Man shot after taking Marion County deputy's Taser during struggle

Florida deputies shot a man on Thursday night after he fought with deputies and took one of the deputy's stun gun, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO said the 35-year-old man was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known. Both deputies are safe, MCSO said.

Few details on the shooting have been released.

Deputies responded to the area of 71st Lewisfield Terrace in The Villages around 9:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about a domestic disturbance, MCSO said in a Facebook post.

While on the phone with 911, the man reportedly told the dispatcher that he was not going to provide additional information on the situation and "was going to get his gun and take care of the situation himself," MCSO said.

At some point, there was a struggle between the man and at least two deputies where the man was able to get hold of a deputy's stun gun, according to MCSO. That man was ultimately shot and taken to the hospital.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the shooting.