Officials: Daytona State College evacuated over 'specific threat' on campus

Daytona State College is being evacuated due to a "specific threat" on campus, the school said.

Daytona State College tweeted about the incident on Tuesday afternoon.

All students, faculty, and staff are asked to immediately evacuate the Daytona Beach campus until further notice.

"Due to a specific threat on the Daytona Beach Campus, we are asking that all students, faculty and staff immediately evacuate the Daytona Beach Campus until further notice," they said.

Law enforcement is reportedly on scene and investigating.

