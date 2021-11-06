Officials: Altercation, gun rumor end Oviedo H.S. homecoming dance early

article

Oviedo High School said its homecoming dance for students ended early on Saturday after a rumor circulated that a student brought a gun to the dance.

Dr. Trent Daniel, principal at the high school, sent a message out to parents. It read:

"A student was not allowed to enter this evening's Homecoming dance. There was a rumor circulated later that this student had a gun. The Oviedo Police Department apprehended the student in question off campus and did a thorough search. No gun was found. The students responded upon hearing the rumor by exiting the campus quickly. As a result of students exiting so quickly, the dance ended. They should be commended for their fast thinking and quick exit. I am so sorry this interrupted their Homecoming Dance. Please give us time to determine next steps."

The Oviedo Police Department tweeted out that an altercation happened at the high school Saturday night and that investigators are looking into the possibility that a gun went off.

Advertisement

The tweet read, in part, "No students were harmed and the homecoming dance has been shut down. The students involved are in custody and no students remain on campus. Please contact your student; pickup is at Cross Life Church."