Officials respond to near-drowning incident of child at Florida water park

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
Kissimmee
FOX 35 Orlando
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Rescue officials said they responded to a drowning incident at a Central Florida water park on Tuesday.

Osceola Fire confirmed to FOX 35 that the call came in just before 2 p.m. at a water park in Kissimmee. 

They said that a child was involved in the incident at the Reunion Resort Water Park. 

Resuscitation efforts were reportedly conducted and the child was transported to a hospital.

The child's current condition is unknown, Osceola Fire said.

