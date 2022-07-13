Father of teen suspect in Mount Dora chase, shooting feared dead, Volusia sheriff says

The search is on for 52-year-old Juan Santiago – the father of an 18-year-old Florida man who was injured during a shootout with deputies Monday afternoon.

Detectives say Santiago hasn't been seen since Sunday and evidence found at a Deltona home has them fearing he may have been killed by his own son.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said at this time, they believe Santiago is dead following an alleged fight with this son, Johnny Santiago.

Investigators believe Johnny killed his dad before going on the run. SKYFOX was over the Deltona home where Johnny was living and where Volusia deputies are focusing their search.

They said Johnny's father flew down from New York on Sunday after being concerned with his sons recent behavior. That same night, the sheriff said the two got into a fight over access to the family’s F-150 and while Juan was on the phone with his wife, they believe he was shot.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said they found blood and bullet casings during their investigation.

"And he’s arguing with his son to turn over the car keys to the F-150. The argument is heated. Mom hears gunshots and the phone goes dead," Chitwood explained. "Theorizing, he’s somewhere – dad’s body was dumped somewhere in Deltona."

The search was then on for Johnny Sanitago – who was eventually spotted in a pickup truck at a Walmart in Lake County. They say Johnny again fled from authorities, leading them on a short chase to Mount Dora, according to Mount Dora Police Department. Authorities say Johnny began shooting at law enforcement, who returned fire.

The truck crashed into a synagogue, where Johnny again began shooting at deputies, officials said. Deputies returned fire, striking Johnny, who then surrendered and was taken to the hospital.

His 52-year-old dad is still officially considered missing and in danger. The sheriff says they are still focused on the house and the last time Juan Santiago talked to his wife on the phone.

