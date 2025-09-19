Officer David Jewell murder case: Volusia judge grants motion to seal accused killer's confessions

The Brief The man accused of shooting and killing off-duty Officer David Jewell requested to have his confessions sealed from the public. A Volusia County judge has now granted the man that request. Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado, 24, is facing a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.



The man accused of shooting and killing off-duty Officer David Jewell requested to have his confessions sealed from the public, and a Volusia County judge has now granted that request.

Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado, 24, is facing a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Judge grants request

Latest updates:

The attorney representing Machado said he doesn't want prosecutors releasing any more details to the public.

The defense filed a motion to have all the statements sealed, but Judge Elizabeth Blackburn narrowed it down to only having the confessions sealed.

Machado’s case filings now also include a written plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.

Machado made his first appearance in court on Tuesday, where a judge denied him a $1 million bond. He is facing a charge of first-degree murder.

The request from Machado's attorney comes only days after Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood said Machado confessed to the killing.

Machado’s confession is in his arrest report, on Chitwood’s Facebook page and was announced publicly during a news conference held earlier this week.

Officials said Machado told them he was having a bad day on his drive to work and thought about shooting Jewell earlier. When he arrived at work and saw Jewell, he allegedly said he used a handgun he recently purchased to shoot the officer multiple times at close range. He said he did not say anything to Jewell prior to shooting him.

Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Who is Eduardo Machado?

What we know:

Machado, 24, is the man accused of shooting and killing Jewell on Monday inside a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea. Machado was the clerk who worked at the gas station.

Machado allegedly told investigators he had seen Jewell in the store several times and believed he had an argument with him at some point in the past. However, Machado couldn't provide any details about the argument.

Deputies said Machado did not indicate he knew that Jewell was a police officer or if he had ever seen him in uniform. However, he did allegedly tell detectives that he had seen Jewell with a firearm in the past and was afraid of him.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office (VSO) said interviews with Machado's family members revealed he had been diagnosed with a mental health disorder in the past and had indicated he was hearing voices. Family members said Machado was quiet and played a lot of video games. However, they said they were not aware of any homicidal threats or anti-law enforcement ideologies on his part.

Machado does not have a criminal history, investigators confirmed. He had one prior encounter with law enforcement in 2023, which was a weapons complaint about him shooting guns at Tomoka State Park.

Officials said Machado has been a legal resident of the United States for 10 years and has a green card.

Who is Officer David Jewell?

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement agencies across Florida have issued statements on social media, sending their condolences to Jewell's family, colleagues and friends. Those who knew Jewell said he will be remembered as someone who dedicated years of his life to public service, as well as someone who anyone could rely on.

Jewell was a police officer with the Edgewater Police Department (EPD), which he joined in June 2023.

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything," Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger said. "You'd never hear a bad thing about him."

Before joining Edgewater, Jewell worked for the VSO in the communications unit. In 2020, he received the "Telecomunicator of the Quarter" distinction, according to VSO's Facebook page.

"Jewell was honored for his calm professionalism during a crash involving two critically injured young patients on May 19, 2020," the Facebook post reads. "TC Jewell was praised for his work on a fire dispatch channel for his outstanding job on this call. In addition, he continues to represent the communications center in a positive and professional manner."

Jewell also previously worked for the Lake Helen Police Department, where he started his law enforcement career as a reserve police officer in 2012.

"Officer Jewell, commonly referred to as ‘DJ’ among his fellow officers, was an asset to the agency and well liked among his peers," Lake Helen Police Department Chief Robert B. Mullins said. "In my nearly 28 years of law enforcement experience, I have never encountered a more friendly, kind-hearted officer than David Jewell. It is devastating that he was taken from us so senselessly. ‘DJ’ was and will always be one of us, and he will never be replaced."

Officer David Jewell (Credit: Edgewater Police Department)

How you can help

What you can do:

The EPD shared two links to support the family of Jewell: one for a meal train and the other a GoFundMe link.