Who was David Jewell? Edgewater Police Officer shot, killed at Florida Circle K

Edgewater Police Officer David Jewell was remembered as someone who dedicated years of his life to public service and as someone who anyone could rely on.

Officer Jewell, who was off duty, was shot and killed on Sept. 15, 2025, while waiting to pay for a hot dog inside a Circle K gas station in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Florida, in what officials have described as a "targeted assassination." Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwoof said the alleged suspect fired 24 shots at Jewell in less than 2 minutes in a seemingly unprovoked ambush.

David Jewell: Years of public service

Officer David Jewell joined the Edgewater Police Department in June 2023. Photos of his swearing-in ceremony were posted on the Edgewater Police Department's Facebook page at the time.

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything"

"David was a guy that you could rely on for anything. You'd never hear a bad thing about him," Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger told reporters during a news conference on Monday night.

Before joining Edgewater, Jewell worked for the Volusia Sheriff's Office in the communications unit. In 2020, he received the "Telecomunicator of the Quarter" distinction, according to VSO's Facebook page.

"Jewell was honored for his calm professionalism during a crash involving two critically injured young patients on May 19, 2020. TC Jewell was praised for his work on a fire dispatch channel for his outstanding job on this call. In addition, he continues to represent the Communications Center in a positive and professional manner."

He also worked for the Lake Helen Police Department, which is part of Volusia County.

Law enforcement agencies across Florida issued statements on social media, sending their condolences to Officer Jewell's family, colleagues, and friends.

How you can help

The Edgewater Police Department shared two links to support the family of Officer Jewell: one for a meal train and the other for a GoFundMe link.

The Uvalde Foundation For Kids canceled its previously announced fundraising efforts after learning the city was starting an official GoFundMe on behalf of Officer Jewell's family.

What we know about the shooting and the suspect

Eduardo Machado, who worked at the Circle K, is accused of shooting and killing Officer Jewell. He fired 24 shots at the off-duty officer in less than two minutes, all of which was captured on the store's surveillance camera.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood described it as a "targeted assassination" and "evil."

Machado admitted to detectives that he shot Officer Jewell multiple times and that he did it because he was having a bad day, Sheriff Chitwood said. Machado alleged that he and Jewell had an argument, but was unable to provide any details on where, when, or what the argument was about, Sheriff Chitwood said during a press conference.

Shooting timeline

Officials also released an additional timeline of the events leading up to the shooting.

Sept. 5

Eduardo Felipe Labrada Machado purchases a glock model 20 10 mm handgun from Bucks Gun Rack. He then has to wait the mandatory 3-day waiting period.

Sept. 15:

Around 2 p.m., Eduardo Machado visits Bucks Gun Rack to pick up the gun he bought.

Around 4:08., Eduardo Machado is working at Circle K and sees Officer David Jewell walk into the store. He goes out to his car, grabs a jacket, returns to the store and almost immediately begins shooting.

Around 8 p.m., Volusia County Sheriff and Acting Edgewater Police Chief Charles Geiger hold a news conference.

Around 11:30 p.m, law enforcement escort the body of Officer Jewell to the Medical Examiner's Office.

Sept. 16

Eduardo Machado's mug shot is released. He's booked under suspicion of first-degree murder. He makes his first appearance in front of a judge and is denied bond.

Volusia County Sheriff provides an update on the investigation. Sheriff Chitwood said Machado allegedly fired 24 shots in less than 2 minutes. Machado's family members told deputies that he had been recently diagnosed with a mental health disorder and reported hearing voices. He is a legal U.S. resident and has lived here for 10 years on a green card, officials said.

Officer Jewell's patrol vehicle is parked outside the Edgewater Police Department as a memorial spot for people to gather.