Orange County Sheriff's Office gives out free Thanksgiving meals

The Orange County Sheriff's Office doled out some Thanksgiving cheer Saturday morning, handing out 400 free Thanksgiving dinners to anyone who showed up on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“We are happy that the police man can give out food for the people who need it,” said Donna Orie, who showed up for the food.

Everybody there got a large, frozen turkey and a box with all the trimmings. People started lining up hours before the event started. They had to close the line well before the 10 a.m. start time. Curtis Toomer was one of the first in line.

“It'll help a whole lot,” Toomer said. “Right now, a lot of people struggling, and I'm one of them.”

Toomer lost his job in the construction business.

“So that's what I've been doing,” he said, “but right now, I'm still looking for work.”

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said it was a great way to help the community.

“Not only are we giving away food, but it's a chance for us to engage with our citizens maybe in a different light, many in a light that they haven't seen us before,” he said.

This is the first year that the sheriff's office has handed out Thanksgiving meals.