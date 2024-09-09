Ocoee Middle School students taken to hospital due to excessive heat after AC breaks

Three students at Ocoee Middle School were taken to a hospital on Wednesday for heat-related issues after the school's air conditioning system failed, according to the school district.

A fourth student was evaluated on-site and released to their parents.

Parents expressed concern over the incident, citing the recent hot and humid weather. School officials said students were relocated to cooler areas of the campus as a precaution.

A contractor has been on-site working to repair the air conditioning system, according to officials.

