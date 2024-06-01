Ocoee brushfire prompts business evacuations near West Oaks Mall, police say
OCOEE, Fla. - A brushfire burning in Ocoee has prompted some evacuations Saturday, police said.
The fire is happening between the West Oaks Mall and Clark Road corridor.
Businesses have been evacuated in response to the fire. Several fire trucks are on the scene.
Photo shows wildfire in Ocoee near West Oaks Mall | Credit: Taylor Ann
The public is asked to avoid the area near the south side near the bus stops.
This is a developing story.