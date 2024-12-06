City of Ocala to offer free downtown parking ahead of holiday season

The city of Ocala is celebrating the holiday season by giving its residents and visitors a gift: free downtown parking.

Metered parking fees will be suspended across downtown Ocala beginning Friday.

The free parking will run through Jan. 2.

City of Ocala officials said the free parking is to allow holiday shoppers to take advantage of visiting downtown businesses, as well as attending local events.

Downtown Ocala during the holiday season. Credit: City of Ocala

The free parking will apply to all metered spaces throughout the downtown area.

Normal parking regulations, such as time limits in certain zones, will be enforced. City of Ocala officials said this will be to ensure there are enough spaces for everyone.

Free parking will be indicated by the bright red flags covering the meters.

For more information, contact the city of Ocala’s Parking Division at (352) 629-8379.

