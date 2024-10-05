Shooting at Ocala park sparks investigation: Police
OCALA, Fla. - One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Ocala on Saturday night, according to officials with the Ocala Police Department.
Officials said there was a heavy law enforcement presence at Jervey Gantt Park around 8:30 p.m. following the shooting.
Police said the injured person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials have not said what led to the shooting.
There is no danger to the community, according to police.