Shooting at Ocala park sparks investigation: Police

One person was hospitalized following a shooting in Ocala on Saturday night, according to officials with the Ocala Police Department.

Officials said there was a heavy law enforcement presence at Jervey Gantt Park around 8:30 p.m. following the shooting.

Police said the injured person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not said what led to the shooting.

There is no danger to the community, according to police.