Expand / Collapse search

Ocala police warn 'serial rapist' sketch circulating on social media is from 2011

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Ocala
FOX 35 Orlando
article

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department is trying to squash rumors that a serial rapist is on the loose in the city.

A photo recirculation on social media recently is from 2011, police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Woman was shopping on Amazon on her phone when she hit Sheriff Chitwood

"This picture, referencing a news article, has been part of a post that is circulating social media as of a few hours ago. We are here to tell you that this article was from 2011, this is not current and there is not a serial rapist on the loose in Ocala."

The police also reminded social media users that they shouldn't believe everything they see online. 

MORE NEWS: 3 arrested after viral attack at Florida Popeye's drive-thru

"Remember; do your research before sharing information. Have a great weekend Ocala!"