Ocala police warn 'serial rapist' sketch circulating on social media is from 2011
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Police Department is trying to squash rumors that a serial rapist is on the loose in the city.
A photo recirculation on social media recently is from 2011, police said in a Facebook post on Friday.
"This picture, referencing a news article, has been part of a post that is circulating social media as of a few hours ago. We are here to tell you that this article was from 2011, this is not current and there is not a serial rapist on the loose in Ocala."
The police also reminded social media users that they shouldn't believe everything they see online.
"Remember; do your research before sharing information. Have a great weekend Ocala!"