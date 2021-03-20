Ocala police warn 'serial rapist' sketch circulating on social media is from 2011

article

The Ocala Police Department is trying to squash rumors that a serial rapist is on the loose in the city.

A photo recirculation on social media recently is from 2011, police said in a Facebook post on Friday.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Woman was shopping on Amazon on her phone when she hit Sheriff Chitwood

"This picture, referencing a news article, has been part of a post that is circulating social media as of a few hours ago. We are here to tell you that this article was from 2011, this is not current and there is not a serial rapist on the loose in Ocala."

The police also reminded social media users that they shouldn't believe everything they see online.

Advertisement

MORE NEWS: 3 arrested after viral attack at Florida Popeye's drive-thru

"Remember; do your research before sharing information. Have a great weekend Ocala!"