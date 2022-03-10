Police searching for man accused of placing hidden camera in bathroom

Caught on camera – on his own hidden camera.

Ocala Police have released a video of a man accused of trying to secretly record women inside a gas station restroom.

"There was a flower pot in the bathroom. What he did is cut a hole out of the flower pot that’s hanging in the ceiling and then he placed his video camera in there," said Ocala police spokesman Jeff Walczak.

It’s a crime that can be hard to detect as cameras become smaller and more discreet.

FOX 35 went to Surveillance Plus in Winter Garden to see the different kinds of hidden cameras.

One was smaller than a fingernail. Other cameras were camouflaged in everyday objects like chargers and smoke detectors.

Bobby Brown, who works at the camera store, suggests people scan the room for these kinds of things in private spaces.

"It’s good for people to know to be aware of their surroundings. Look around – see if something’s out of the ordinary or if it shouldn’t be there," said Walczak.

Ocala Police say they’re still trying to identify the man who placed the camera in the bathroom.

They’re also trying to reach potential victims. Officers say the camera was up at the Circle K, located at 1986 SW 27 Ave. from Feb. 24 at 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next day.

