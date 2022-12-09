Ocala police officer trades in uniform to return to the XFL

An Ocala police officer is taking some time away from the force to pursue his dream of his big return to the XFL.

Sean Price has been waiting to return to the field. "I've had that itch. I still have that itch. Now I get the opportunity to go do it again," he said.

Right now, Price is a patrol officer for the Ocala Police Department. The department approved a leave of absence, so Price could chase his dreams. "It's bitter that I have to leave, but it's sweet that I get to go play ball again," he said.

He got the news a week ago, and he said it was a call he'll never forget.

"Called him back. He said ‘Hey you wanna play for the Vegas Vipers?’ I was like "Absolutely! Let's do it!," Price said. This is only the latest step for Price.

Memorabilia in his home tells the story of his football career. He's been playing since the seventh grade and also in high school.

Price played for the University of South Florida from 2012 to 2015. From there, he joined the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football.

In 202, he played for the XFL for the first time. As for what's next, he's hoping for the NFL.

"Whatever team calls me. I don't care who it is. I'm on my way. I don't need a bag. Just take me as I am. I'll buy clothes on the way," said Price.