Man accused of abusing infant as investigators cite shaking, brain injuries

The Brief Florida man is accused of abusing his 7-month-old son, causing severe brain injuries that required emergency surgery. Investigators say medical evidence and witness accounts point to repeated violent shaking while the child was in his father’s care. The man now faces an aggravated child abuse charge as the investigation continues.



Authorities say a Florida man is accused of abusing a 7-month-old infant, leaving the child with serious brain injuries that required emergency surgery.

Investigators say witness statements, medical findings and prior history point to repeated abuse while the child was in his father’s care.

What we know:

According to investigators, Anthony Lamar Hester, 31, is accused of willfully torturing and abusing his infant son, causing severe bodily harm. The child was taken to Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children, where doctors identified brain bleeding and performed surgery.

Medical experts later determined the injuries were consistent with abusive head trauma. Records showed no acute bleeding days earlier, suggesting the injuries occurred within a narrow timeframe, according to an arrest affidavit.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

Two children in the home told investigators they witnessed Hester shaking the infant on multiple occasions. One child demonstrated the motion, describing forceful shaking while the baby cried.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly detailed a precise timeline for when the injuries occurred, though investigators say the abuse likely happened over multiple incidents.

It also remains unclear whether additional charges will be filed or if other individuals could face scrutiny related to supervision or reporting.

What they're saying:

One child told investigators Hester would become angry when the baby cried, yelling phrases such as "why are you crying" and "boys don’t cry," while shaking him.

A medical reviewer concluded the injuries were consistent with "acceleration-deceleration forces," often associated with violent shaking.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Hester and the child’s mother told investigators the child’s symptoms began after a minor incident in which the baby bumped his head on a bed frame. They said vomiting followed in the days after.

Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The child's mother denied any physical abuse in the home and said she did not believe Hester would harm the children.

Timeline:

Authorities say the case began in mid-February when the infant began vomiting and showing signs of distress. The child was initially treated and released from a hospital, but symptoms worsened over the following days.

On Feb. 20, investigators were called after the child was admitted to a hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery for brain bleeding. Detectives then conducted multiple interviews with family members and children in the home.

A later medical review concluded the injuries were consistent with abuse.

What's next:

Anthony Hester is charged with aggravated child abuse for allegedly shaking his seven-month-old son. This charge stems from forensic interviews with witnesses and medical evidence showing the infant suffered bilateral brain bleeds while in Hester's sole care.