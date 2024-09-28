Ocala Police looking for public's help in solving 24-year-old cold case

article

The Ocala Police Department is calling on the public for help in a 24-year-old cold case.

According to officials, in August 2000, Ocala Public Works was excavating a water pipe near the 600 block of SW 12th St. and found human remains.

Medical professionals determined the unidentified person to be a white male in his 40s with distinctive dental features, including missing teeth and a gap between his upper front teeth.

Further investigation showed the man had suffered several bone fractures, and had been buried between 8 months and five years before his remains were discovered.

The Ocala Police Department is still investigating the case as a potential homicide.

The department is asking the community for any information that might assist in identifying the man.

You can call Ocala PD at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com .

If you use Crime Stoppers and your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.