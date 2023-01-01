Ocala police investigating shooting with multiple victims

Police are investigating a shooting with multiple victims on New Year's Day in Ocala.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday near the 1600 block of SW 5th Street, the Ocala Police Department said in a tweet.

Officers have secured the scene and are asking people to avoid the area as detectives investigate.

Additional details on the extent of the victims' injuries or information regarding a suspect were not immediately available.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call police at 352-369-7000 or call Crime Stoppers of Marion County anonymously by dialing **TIPS.