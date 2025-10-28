Ocala man hit and killed by train when car got stuck on tracks, FHP says

The Brief An Ocala man was killed by an oncoming train on Oct. 27 after authorities say his vehicle was stuck on train tracks. The man's vehicle was hit by a train on FL-326 in Marion County. The man's name has not been released at this time.



An Ocala man was hit and killed by an oncoming train at an intersection on FL-326 in Marion County.

What we know:

A 72-year-old man from Ocala was hit and killed on Monday by a train in Marion County. Florida Highway Patrol said the man was driving west on FL-326 when, for unknown reasons, he turned north and got stuck on the train tracks at an intersection.

A train hit the front left of the man's vehicle, FHP said. He was not wearing a seat belt, authorities said. The man was declared dead at the hospital. No passengers were in the vehicle.

The male train conductor and male pedestrian on the train were not injured, FHP said.

What we don't know:

The name of the driver has not been released at this time, but authorities said the man's family has been notified.