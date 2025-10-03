Ocala man, former law enforcement officer found guilty of killing 25-year-old girlfriend: Officials

The Brief Leslie Boileau Jr., 33, has been found guilty of manslaughter by use of a firearm. Officials say Boileau shot and killed his 25-year-old girlfriend last year in Ocala. Boileau was a law enforcement officer at the time.



An Ocala man and former law enforcement officer has been found guilty of shooting and killing his 25-year-old girlfriend last year, according to the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

Former law enforcement officer found guilty of manslaughter

Latest Updates:

On Wednesday, 33-year-old Leslie Boileau Jr. was found guilty in the case involving the death of his girlfriend. Polina Wright, 25, was shot and killed last year in Ocala.

After a multi-day trial, jurors found Boileau guilty of manslaughter by use of a firearm.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Richard Buxman and Tucker O'Neill.

What's next:

With his conviction, Boileau now faces up to 30 years in prison. His sentencing hearing will take place at a future date.

What they're saying:

"This verdict underscores that no one is above the law, and offenders must be held accountable when negligence or recklessness leads to the tragic loss of life," Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney, said. "Our office extends our deepest condolences to Ms. Wright's family, and we thank the jury for their service and the law enforcement personnel who pursued this case with professionalism and thoroughness."

Leslie Boileau Jr. (Credit: Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office)

What happened to Polina Wright?

The backstory:

Around 11 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024, the dispatch center of the Ocala Police Department (OPD) received a 911 call from Boileau claiming that his girlfriend was shot in the head while cleaning guns.

First responders arrived at the Ocala home, where they said Boileau was standing behind a chair in which Wright sat, holding her.

Emergency medical services personnel rendered aid to Wright, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Boileau, who was a law enforcement officer at the time, told investigators he and Walker had gone out to dinner earlier that night and consumed a few alcoholic beverages. Once they arrived back home, Boileau said Walker wanted him to teach her about cleaning and using the firearms.

Boileau said he had cleared the weapon Walker was handling before she pointed it at him and dry-fired. Boileau said he then picked up a semi-automatic rifle, pointed it at Walker and fired the weapon. Boileau said the gun was dry-fired the first time, but he then shot an actual round, killing Walker.

After an investigation, Boileau was arrested and charged.