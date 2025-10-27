Ocala high school student killed by car near bus stop, police say

The Brief An Ocala High School senior died Oct. 27 after being hit by a car on the way to school. The 18-year-old Forest High School senior was hit as she was walking to a bus stop, Ocala Police say. The police investigation is ongoing, officials say.



A high school senior in Marion County was hit and killed by a car Oct. 27 on her way to school, officials say.

What we know:

The Ocala Police Department reported around 9:30 a.m., Oct. 27 that a high school senior attending Forest High School was hit by a car while walking to a bus stop. She died from her injuries, the department said.

The student, 18-year-old Shannon Rushing, was described by her school counselors as having a very personable, bubbly personality. She was well liked by many, including by teachers and office personnel, a Marion County Public Schools spokesperson told FOX 35.

Rushing was always encouraging others with her positive outlook, the school corporation said.

"We are heartbroken with this news and are supporting the family and school community during this difficult time," the Ocala Police Department said in a statement.

Grief counseling is offered to students during this time, the spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the driver.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing and more updates will be released at a later time, officials said.