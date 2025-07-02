Object crashes through windshield, nearly hits driver in freak accident on I-95

The Brief A local driver dodged death when a foreign object slammed through her windshield on I-95. Her quick response and calm attitude after the accident likely saved other drivers from being injured.



A Florida woman says she’s lucky to be alive after a piece of metal came crashing through her windshield while driving on Interstate 95, narrowly missing her in what authorities are calling a freak accident.

‘My windshield imploded on me ’

What we know:

A Brevard County woman was driving home from work when a foreign object later identified as a tire stop slammed through her windshield and sent glass all over her and into the car.

She was near the Viera/Rockledge exit and managed to pull off on the shoulder and dial 911. Miraculously, she wasn’t hurt and made it safely off the interstate.

RELATED: Battery smashes through woman's windshield on Florida Turnpike

The Florida Highway Patrol says these cases are rare but praised Fara for her fast-thinking and calm demeanor.

What we don't know:

It would be impossible for Fara or deputies to figure out what specific vehicle or semi-truck the object came from. Fara thinks it came from the southbound lanes of traffic.

What they're saying:

Both the driver in the accident and law enforcement say the situation could have been much worse.

"All of a sudden, out of nowhere, my windshield imploded on me with glass and air 75 miles-an-hour coming at my face," said Fara, who is still recovering from the frightening ordeal.

"I commend her for being able to remain in control of her vehicle," said FHP Trooper Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi.

What you can do:

Troopers say if you ever experience an accident like this, something similar or a tire blowout, slow down, try to get to the shoulder and call 911 or *347.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS