Nurse asks: ‘Is the hair appointment so you can look good while you’re in the casket?’

A Texas nurse has a stark warning for people considering visiting reopened businesses as states like Georgia and Oklahoma begin to ease social distancing guidelines despite warnings from health experts.

“Quick question – is the hair appointment so you can look good while you’re in the casket, or is the hair appointment so you can look good when you show up to someone else’s funeral that you gave COVID-19 to?” Shanetra Hodge-Hill says in a video posted on TikTok.

RELATED: CoronavirusNOW.com, FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

According to her Facebook, Hodge-Hill is a nurse anesthetist at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, 58 miles south of Houston.

Hodge-Hill’s video comes amid President Trump and GOP lawmakers’ push for the reopening of America’s economy.

RELATED: Trump claims comment about injecting disinfectants was ‘sarcastic’ after backlash

Despite social distancing being the best weapon to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus, protesters have gathered in some states to voice their displeasure with the restrictions.

Advertisement

Even as the U.S. death toll surpassed the 50,000 on April 24, some businesses in Georgia reopened following Gov. Brian Kemp’s relaxation of a month-long shutdown.

The governor’s loosening of restrictions came even as the state ranked in the bottom nationally in per capita testing, a key component in preventing a resurgence of the coronavirus which causes COVID-19.

RELATED: Christ the Redeemer statue pays tribute to coronavirus doctors, nurses

The reopening will pick up steam Monday, when Georgia will allow movie theaters to reopen and restaurants to resume dine-in service — as long as customers are kept at a distance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.