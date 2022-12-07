Parents work to recreate homecoming dance disrupted by hours-long security line

Parents in New Smyrna Beach, Florida are working to plan a second homecoming dance for seniors after the first was described as a failure.

Christine Hunsicker, whose son is a senior, said the original homecoming was a mess with students waiting to get in for hours due to security checks.

"A majority of them had to stand outside and wait for hours. We’re talking anywhere from two and a half to three hours," she said.

She has been working since then to recreate the special day for her son and his classmates. She plans to go before city council Tuesday to secure the Brannon Civic Center as a venue.

"Tuesday is a major step for us in order for us to get the grant to waive the fee for the venue."

Hunsicker said everything else had been pulled together by the community.

"I have so many parents, community members, businesses saying tell me what you need, we want to help so it’s great," she said.

Once the venue is secured, Hunsicker said they will be accepting donations from anyone who wants to help.

"A lot of these students are their servers at restaurants, their cashiers at our local grocery stores," she said. "They're our bussers, they're our baggers… a lot of people in this community know these students, and it’s just the right thing to do,"