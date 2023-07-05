Now hiring: Tesla offers up to $46 an hour for test-drivers in Florida cities

You could get paid up to $46 an hour to test-drive Teslas as part of a new job program the electric car company is trying out.

As a "seasonal vehicle operator" on Tesla's vehicle data collection team, you'll be required to drive a Tesla in a specific area, start and stop recording devices, conduct minor equipment and software debugging, analyze and report data collected and provide feedback for improvements. Other duties include writing daily drive reports and making sure the vehicle is in proper and safe working order every day.

The job postings are live on Tesla's website in 14 U.S. cities, two of which are in Florida – Miami and Boynton Beach. Here's a look at the list of cities Tesla is currently hiring in:

Elgin, Illinois

Brooklyn Park, Minnesota

Draper, Utah

Austin, Texas

Denver, Colorado

Bellevue, Washington

Marina Del Ray, California

Miami, Florida

Boynton Beach, Florida

Roswell, Georgia

Brooklyn, New York

Tempe, Arizona

Farmer’s Branch, Texas

Peabody, Massachusetts

The job pays $17 to $46 an hour and are eligible for benefits and overtime.

Check out the job listings here.