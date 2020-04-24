Norwegian Cruise Line extends sailing suspension through June 30

article

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Friday that it is extending the suspension of its sailings through June 30.

In a travel alert on its website, the cruise line wrote: "With COVID-19 continuing to impact communities and ports around the globe, we have extended our voluntary temporary suspension of voyages. Our suspension that was for voyages embarking March 13 to May 14 has been extended to now include all voyages embarking through June 30, 2020. We plan to recommence operations beginning July 1, 2020."

