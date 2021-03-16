Norwegian Cruise Line cancels sailings through June 2021

article

Norwegian Cruise Line is canceling all voyages through June 2021.

They made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that all cruises embarking through June 2021 have been suspended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Those with reservations will reportedly receive an automatic refund by May 4th, 2021. In addition, a 10 percent off coupon will be applied automatically to the guest's account if they have not already received one for a previous canceled sailing.

COVID-19 vaccination efforts continue across the country. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 111 million total vaccines have been distributed in America as of Tuesday. President Joe Biden has directed all states to make all adults eligible for a vaccine by no later than May 1st.

As more become vaccinated, many hope for a return to normalcy, including the ability to travel freely. However, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not yet issued guidance on travel for vaccinated Americans over concerns of travel-related surges and currently still cautions people to avoid non-essential travel.

Nonetheless, a growing percentage of American travelers say they plan to take at least one leisure trip in the next three months. A weekly survey, called the Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index and conducted by Destination Analysts, reported that more than 84 percent of Americans already have tentative trip plans for the remainder of 2021, with June through October being the peak months for trips.

Experts from AAA say that as more people consider planning a future trip, there will be several pandemic-related restrictions in place and some things will look a lot different than the last time many people traveled.

"The entire travel experience has been transformed by COVID-19," said Paula Twidale, AAA Travel’s senior vice president. "If you’re considering travel sometime this year, it’s more important than ever to do your due diligence ahead of any trip to ensure it is safe and enjoyable."

In addition, remember there are masks and social distance requirements in place for tourists. Face coverings are required on planes, buses, trains, and all other forms of public transportation traveling into, within or out of the U.S., as well as while inside airports and stations.

