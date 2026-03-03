Teen arrested after alleged hoax active shooter call at University High School

The Brief A 14-year-old was arrested after allegedly calling 911 to report a fake active shooter at University High School. The hoax prompted a massive law enforcement response and diverted deputies from real emergencies. Authorities said making a false emergency report is a felony offense.



Authorities in Orange County said a 14-year-old was arrested on Monday after allegedly calling 911 to report an active shooter at University High School.

The call prompted a large law enforcement response to the campus, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

Investigators determined the report was fabricated.

"Those deputies could not be in their areas addressing real crime," the sheriff's office wrote in a social media post, "all because someone thought it would be hilarious to call 911 and make up a story that is every parent's and student’s nightmare."

Making a false report of an emergency is a felony offense, officials said. It is unclear what consequences the teenager will face as a result of making such a call.

No other details were released.