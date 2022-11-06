Nonstop flights out of Orlando to this popular Mexican city now available

article

Central Florida residents who are looking to book their next vacation to Mexico may be happy to hear that Frontier Airlines has added a Mexican city to its list of nonstop flights leaving out of Orlando International Airport.

Nonstop flights to Guadalajara, a city located in western Mexico, were launched on Sunday with fares beginning at $109 and will be available twice a week. The flights are nonstop from Orlando International Airport to Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla Guadalajara International Airport.

Guadalajara is the largest city in the Mexican state of Jalisco, it's the tenth-largest city in Latin America and the second most populous metropolitan area in Mexican. The historic city is considered "the cultural center of Mexico," home of mariachi music and multiple large-scale cultural events.

Frontier currently serves a total of 57 destinations from Orlando International Airport.