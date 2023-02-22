No charges to be filed in shooting of wedding guest involving Winter Park police officers

No charges will be filed in the shooting death of a wedding guest involving Winter Park police officers, according to the Winter Park Police Department.

The department said it received a final report from the State Attorney’s Office on Tuesday for the officer-involved shooting that occurred at the Winter Park Events Center a year ago.

"The report stated that the Office of the State Attorney has determined that there has been no violation of Florida Law in this case and therefore will not be filing any criminal charges against our officer," said Winter Park Police Lt. Lisa Suepat in a statement sent to FOX 35 News. "Our agency has begun the process of completing an Internal Investigation to determine if any department policies were violated in this case."

On Feb. 19, 2022, police officers responded to the Winter Park Events Center after a 911 caller reported that an irate, drunk guest – who was later identified as the bride's uncle – was being aggressive and shoving people to the floor.

According to the police department, Daniel Knight punched one police officer who arrived to calm the situation, knocking him unconscious. According to investigators, Knight then turned toward a second officer who deployed his Taser. Body camera video captured the next moments – the sound of a taser, a screaming bride, and then gunshots. Knight died of his injuries.

Knight’s family claims he wasn't attacking guests and was unarmed. At a news conference on Tuesday, an attorney for the family said they are considering a lawsuit against the Winter Park Police Department in hopes of getting more information as to why Knight was shot and killed.

The family's lawyer, Guy Rubin, questioned the police department's narrative about what happened that night when Knight was killed and claimed that the city has refused to provide the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's investigative report, the names of the officers involved, or video from inside the venue. As a result, the family said it intends to file a lawsuit to have those materials released and a wrongful death lawsuit against those responsible if the material confirms what they are alleging.

The Winter Park Police Department said no further information will be released until an internal investigation has been completed.