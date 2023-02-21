Family to make announcement after man shot, killed by police at wedding reception in Winter Park

It's been one year since a man was shot and killed by police at a wedding reception in Winter Park. Now, the family of 39-year-old Daniel Knight is planning to announce their plans for seeking justice after they said his life was needlessly and recklessly ended by police officers.

On Feb. 20, 2022, a 911 caller reported that an irate, drunk guest was trying to attack people at a wedding. When police arrived at the wedding reception, they found Knight - the man seen in police body camera video dressed in a black tank top with tattoos – acting aggressively.

Knight reportedly hit the officer, knocking him on the ground unconscious. Police said Knight then punched the second officer.

The second officer’s body camera captured the next moments – the sound of a taser, a screaming bride and then gunshots.

"I watched them unload their gun on my brother’s chest. Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," his sister, Trina Knight, said.

"They’re going to go back and just retrace the steps and make certain that this police officer followed policy and law and then decide their investigative status after that," former deputy and investigator James Copenhaver said.

After the shooting, family and friends of Knight said they wanted the officers charged in the shooting.

Knight’s family said he was the uncle of the bride and unarmed.

The family has hired a new attorney who will be speaking at the news conference Tuesday morning at City Hall about their next steps.

The news conference will then be followed by a vigil walk that will end at the Winter Park event center.